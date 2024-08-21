Indian diaspora in Poland eagerly awaits PM Modi's arrival

Lodz [Poland], August 21 : Members of the Indian community in Warsaw expressed their excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland, the first by an Indian PM in 45 years. They expressed joy and admiration for PM Modi's contributions to India's development.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the diaspora, said, "There is a vibrant Indian diaspora in Poland. All festivals including Holi and Diwali are celebrated. Indians are waiting for the visit of the Prime Minister."

Another member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, Rajpal Sabnani said, "It is a matter of excitement for us that our Prime Minister is coming to Poland. This is an important visit which will improve India-Poland relations. This will help bring investments to India from Poland."

A member of the diaspora, JJ Singh said that around 200 people will welcome the PM today.

"The Indian community is very happy. Polish people connected with India are also excited that an Indian PM is coming to their country after 45 years. Around 200 people will welcome the PM here today. There will be a 'Garba' performance on his arrival here and also interaction. A larger group of people will join the PM's community interaction program later today," he said.

An Indian artist preparing to perform at PM Narendra Modi's visit, says, "We are lucky and feeling grateful. Earlier we represented our country in France and now we have got this opportunity and we are excited about it.

PM Modi's official visits to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23 coincide with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Warsaw. The visit is expected to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

