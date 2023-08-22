Indian diaspora in South Africa await PM Modi's arrival with 'dhols' outside Johannesburg hotel

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 22 : Members of the Indian community are waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival to welcome him with 'dhols' outside Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The members of the Indian diaspora gathered inside the hotel in Johannesburg on his arrival on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday as he kickstarted the first leg of his two-nation visit.

"It is an honour indeed to be in the presence of the Prime Minister. He is a wonderful man and my hero," says a woman of Indian origin in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"PM Modi is taking India to new heights, so we welcome him here, said another Indian community member in South Africa, eagerly waiting for PM Modi at the hotel.

PM Modi was welcomed by the Deputy President of South Africa Paul Shipokosa Mashatile at the airport. Moreover, a ceremonial welcome was also accorded to PM Modi.

Following that, the South African dancers recieved Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional dance performance. After receiving a grand welcome, PM Modi walked towards the members of the Indian diaspora who converged to welcome him. The members of the Indian diaspora could be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Vande Matram'.

Notably, PM Modi is in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

PM Modi will be addressing the BRICS business forum later today. Earlier Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that a business delegation from India is also travelling to the country to attend the Business Tracks meetings.

"For the 15th BRICS Summit, a business delegation from India is also travelling to South Africa to attend the Business Tracks meetings and also the meetings of the BRICS Business Council, BRICS Women Business Alliance and the BRICS Business Forum" said Kwatra.

The BRICS Business Leaders forum dialogue is taking place at Sandton Convention Centre later today. The programme director for the same is Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, South Africa, Ebrahim Patel.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg.

South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

