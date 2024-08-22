Indian diaspora in Ukraine excited about PM Modi's upcoming visit

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 22 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, the Indian diaspora residing in the country expressed happiness and said that his visit amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is historical.

Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Indian diaspora who has been in Ukraine since 1991 said, "There can be good bilateral trade between India and Ukraine. For the re-development of Ukrainian cities, India can provide manpower and technology. We will consider it our good fortune if we get to meet the PM."

Another member of the Indian diaspora said that he considers the visit of PM Modi historical amid the ongoing war. "We consider this visit by the Prime Minister of India as historical. This is the first time that an Indian PM is visiting Ukraine and that too during a time of war. It is a big thing for Indians here and the image of India. The world has to understand that peace is very important. I hope he will bring peace talks," he said.

PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years.

PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

While addressing the Indian community in Poland's Warsaw, PM Modi stated, "Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with a big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you."

He also lauded Indian community members for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine when the war erupted in 2022. He also thanked the Poland government for opening doors for Indian students and removing visa restrictions.

Expressing gratitude to people for giving him a warm welcome in Poland, he stated, "You all have come here from different parts of Poland. Everyone has different languages, dialects, food habits, but you all are connected with the feeling of Indianness. You have given me such a wonderful welcome here, I am very grateful to all of you, to the people of Poland, for this welcome."

