Indian diaspora member prepares 'Rakhi' thali to welcome PM Modi in South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still our brother and these are 'Rakhis' of protection for him, said an Indian diaspora member who prepared a 'Rakhi' Thali to welcome the Prime Minister in South Africa.

Yashika Singh, the Indian community member who is also a media personnel of South African Broadcasting Corporation said that through the gesture of tying 'Rakhi' to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in Johannesburg, she, and the entire Indian community would like to remind him that "he is still our brother."

"...The first rakhi is in the shape of Lord Ganesha. We pray that all obstacles are removed for PM Modi in his work. The second rakhi is in the shape of Kurma avatar...We would like to remind him that he is still our brother and these are rakhis of protection for him," Yashika Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Arthi Nanakchand Shanand, President of Arya Samaj South Africa, who will tie a 'Rakhi' to PM Modi in Johannesburg said that PM Modi sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family.

She said, "PM Modi is more like a father figure than a brother figure to us. I feel his presence here makes us feel that we belong...PM Modi sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -One earth, one family. With his learnings from the Vedas, he is going to make a big change in South Africa.."

Other than Arthi Nanakchand Shanand, a South African national will also tie a 'Rakhi' to PM Modi.

Regarding the same, the South African national told ANI, "We have the utmost respect for PM Modi ji because he has certainly contributed towards many changes that will benefit not only India but also South Africa."

PM Modi departed for South Africa earlier today, where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” the PM said in a statement.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The BRICS summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of this year's summit is: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism."

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From South Africa, the PM will travel to Athens, Greece on Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

