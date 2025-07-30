Indian diplomatic mission in San Francisco issues safety alerts after massive earthquake hits Russia

Washington, July 30 A safety alert was issued by the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco, cautioning Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states and Hawaii on a potential Tsunami alert after a powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday.

“The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps,” Consulate General of India in San Francisco posted on X.

The Indian diplomatic mission advised Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii to follow local alerts by carefully monitoring alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centers. It urged them to move to higher ground if a Tsunami alert is issued, avoid coastal areas, prepare for emergencies, and keep devices charged.

“Emergency Helpline number +1-415-483-6629 or reach through email on enquiry.sf@mea.gov.in,” the Indian Consulate General post added.

US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to confirm the tsunami alert and urged people to stay safe.

“Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit tsunami.gov/ for the latest information. Stay Strong and Stay Safe!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at approximately 23:24 GMT on Tuesday, with its epicentre located about 125 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a major city in the far eastern region of Russia.

Initially reported as an 8.0 magnitude quake, the USGS later revised its assessment to 8.7, citing updated data.

The earthquake was recorded at a relatively shallow depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles), increasing the likelihood of significant surface-level shaking and potential tsunami waves.

The powerful tremor triggered a tsunami alert across parts of the Pacific Ocean, with the USGS warning that destructive tsunami waves could impact coastal areas of Russia and Japan within three hours of the earthquake.

Coastal residents in the affected regions have been urged to move to higher ground and follow local emergency protocols. In the immediate aftermath, numerous videos emerged on social media platforms showing the intense shaking caused by the earthquake.

Authorities in Russia and neighbouring countries are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency services on high alert. Aftershocks are expected, and residents have been advised to stay cautious and follow official advisories.

