Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrate 150 years of ‘Vande Matram’

Santiago, Nov 8 Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide hosted collective renditions of India’s national song “Vande Mataram” to commemorate 150 years since its composition, reflecting the nation’s cultural pride and the enduring spirit of patriotism.

The year 2025 marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The national song was composed during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami on November 7, 1875. It first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s celebrated novel Anandamath.

In Chile, the Indian Embassy in Santiago organised a mass singing of “Vande Mataram”, in collaboration with the Indian student community. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students studying across various universities in Chile.

Addressing the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi highlighted the historical significance of “Vande Mataram”, which played a vital role in India’s freedom movement and continues to inspire generations. She commended the Indian students in Chile for their initiative and active engagement in celebrating this milestone.

“The event concluded with collective expressions of pride and commitment to India’s timeless ideals of unity, diversity and devotion to the motherland,” Embassy of India in Santiago posted on X on Saturday.

In a similar event in Colombia organised by the India Embassy in Bogota, embassy officials, families, and members of the Indian community came together in a moment of unity and patriotic pride — celebrating the timeless spirit of Vande Mataram--the song that inspired India’s freedom movement and continues to echo in every Indian heart.

In Canada, marking 150 years of “Vande Mataram,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto hosted a mass singing event. The officials, staff, and the Indian diaspora united to celebrate the song’s timeless message of patriotism, unity, and national pride, while offering tribute to its enduring legacy in India’s freedom struggle.

Additionally, the Embassy of India in Argentina organised a mass rendition of Vande Mataram, bringing together embassy officials, members of the Indian community, and friends of India in a heartfelt tribute and joining millions around the world in this global celebration of India’s cultural heritage and patriotic fervour.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Ambassador to Argentina Ajaneesh Kumar highlighted the historical significance and enduring importance of Vande Mataram as a source of inspiration and unity for generations of Indians.

Furthermore, in Peru, the Embassy of India in Lima organised a mass singing event, led by Indian Ambassador Vishvas Sapkal, with embassy officials and members of the Indian community joining the celebration.

“Celebrating 150 years of our National Song, this heartfelt tribute echoes the enduring spirit of patriotism, pride, and unity that continues to inspire our Nation,” the Embassy of India in Lima posted on X.

