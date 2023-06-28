"Indian dream, American dream are two sides of same coin": US Envoy Eric Garcetti

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Stating that the 'Indian dream' and the 'American dream' are two sides of the same coin, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said that in India, a young tea seller goes on to lead India on a global stage and a Santhali teacher goes on to become the President.

The Ambassador was speaking at an event titled 'Peace Prosperity, Planet, and People Event, a New Chapter for US-India' at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the national capital on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Garcetti said, "India is a place where dreams become reality every day. In India, a young boy selling tea grows to lead India on a global stage. In India, a Santhali teacher goes on to become the President. Interestingly enough in the US, it's the son of a blue-collared worker and a daughter of two immigrants, who lead our country as well. Our countries have so much in common".

"Indian dreams and American dreams are two sides of the same coin. Because we have the same vision, and people want to achieve success for our communities, and our families. We embrace possibilities, new opportunities, knowledge, and the chance to make a difference," he added.

The US envoy further added that the US will continue to engage with India on the issue of human rights.

"I saw an incredible celebration of the bond between the world's two great democracies. As President Biden rightly put it 'I saw a defining partnership of this century'. I saw the power of transformative friendship. As PM Modi said, 'The scope of our cooperation is endless and chemistry of our relations is effortless'" Garcetti said.

The US envoy added, "India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country. It is time for us to reframe our vision, reset it, and then make it real. The US and India are better when we work together for peace and prosperity," he said.

Emphasising the diaspora community, the US envoy said that the India-US friendship grows along with the shared experience and ambitions.

"We are linked by a diaspora community more than four-million strong. Through educational and business connections, and an appreciation for each other's cultures, our friendship grows along with our shared experience and shared ambitions," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his maiden state visit to the US from June 21-24, during which he led a special yoga event at the UN Headquarters, held bilateral talks with President Biden at the White House and also addressed the UN Congress.

