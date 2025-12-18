Indian education in Oman completes 50 years, PM Modi says, "a major milestone in our relations"

Muscat [Oman], December 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing role of education and space cooperation in deepening India-Oman relations, marking the 50th anniversary of Indian education in Oman as a "major milestone" in both countries' relations.

Speaking to the Indian community and students in Muscat, PM Modi said, "The relations between India and Oman that started with trade are being empowered by education today."

He noted the presence of Indian schools in Oman, adding, "I have been told that about 46,000 students study in the Indian schools here. Thousands of children from several communities living in Oman are also included in this. Indian education in Oman is completing 50 years. This is a major milestone in our relations."

PM Modi also spoke about expanding cooperation in space science, emphasising that India's space program benefits not only India but also its partners. "India's Space program is not restricted to just itself. We are also supporting Oman's space aspirations. 6-7 years ago, we signed an Agreement on space cooperation. I am delighted to tell you that ISRO has developed the India-Oman Space Portal. It is now our effort that the youth of Oman too benefit from this Space partnership," he said.

Highlighting India's outreach in space education, he added, "ISRO runs a special program - YUVIKA. Thousands of Indian students are connected to Space Science through this. It is now our effort to give a chance to Omani students too."

Looking ahead, PM Modi said, "Now, India is about to send its first human space mission through Gaganyaan. The day is not far when India will have its own Space Station."

Further, PM Modi stated that India's UPI, which accounts for about 50 per cent of all digital payments globally, was a matter of pride and achievement. He underscored that India was not just a market, but a model for the world - from goods and services to digital solutions, MEA stated.

PM Modi spoke about India's transformational growth and development, the speed and scale of change, and the strength of its economy, as reflected in more than 8 per cent growth in the last quarter. Alluding to the Government's achievements over the past 11 years, he noted that the country has undergone transformative changes in infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, green growth, and women's empowerment. He further stated that India was preparing itself for the 21st century through developing a world-class innovation, startup, and Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystem.

The Prime Minister conveyed India's deep commitment to the welfare of the diaspora, noting that whenever and wherever our people need help, the Government is there to support them, according to MEA.

Prime Minister affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange. He called upon the youth to dream big, learn deeply, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity.

The interaction was attended by a large gathering of the Indian community in Muscat, including more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year is significant as Indian schools in Oman mark 50 years since their establishment in the country.

