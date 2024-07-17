Indian Embassy "closely following up" well-being of Indian community following Muscat shooting

Muscat [Oman], July 17 : Following the shooting incident in Oman in which six people, including an Indian national, were killed, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it is closely following up on the well-being of the Indian community.

The embassy also issued condolences to those killed in the incident. The mission said it is working for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian national.

pic.twitter.com/5j4P5TacOR— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) July 17, 2024

"Embassy is closely following up the well-being of the resident Indian community in the aftermath of the shooting incident in Muscat city on July 15, 2024," the Indian embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Indian Ambassador to Oman, Amit Narang, spoke with Tausif Abbas, son of Basha Jan Ali Hussain, who was killed in the shooting. He also spoke with the families of those who sustained injuries and assured them of their full support.

"Ambassador assured full support of the Embassy for repatriation of Shri Hussain's mortal remains back to India and all other support that the family may need, Embassy officials have visited the 3 Indian nationals who have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in Khoula hospital. Ambassador Amit Narang also spoke with their families and assured full support," the statement added.

The Indian envoy also conveyed his "sincere appreciation" for the "prompt action" taken by the Omani security agencies in dealing with the crisis and protecting the lives of innocent civilians.

"The Embassy conveys its sympathies with the families of those who have tragically lost their lives in this incident and wishes speedy recovery to all those who have been injured,"

the Indian mission added.

The incident took place in the Al Wadi Al Kabir area on Monday night. Six people including one Indian national was killed. Another Indian sustained injuries.

As per the Oman News Agency, three attackers have been killed.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the military and security services announced the conclusion of procedures for addressing the shooting incident, the Oman news agency said.

Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed and at least 28 other people from different nationalities were injured.

The injured have been transferred to health institutions for treatment, and the investigations into the circumstances of the incident have begun.

