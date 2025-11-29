Indian Embassy condoles deaths due to floods in Thailand as toll climbs to 145

Bangkok [Thailand], November 29 : The Indian Embassy in Bangkok on Saturday expressed sympathy for the loss of lives in Thailand due to floods.

The Embassy reaffirmed support to those who are affected.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of India in Bangkok expresses deepest sympathy and condolences for the tragic loss of life and suffering caused by the devastating flood in Southern Thailand, and reaffirms solidarity and support for the Government and the affected communities in this difficult moment."

The Embassy of India in Bangkok expresses deepest sympathy and condolences for the tragic loss of life and suffering caused by the devastating flood in Southern Thailand, and reaffirms solidarity and support for the Government and the affected communities in this difficult…— India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) November 29, 2025

The death toll from devastating floods across southern Thailand rose to 145 as of Friday, with more than 100 people killed in the hard-hit Songkhla province alone, according to the government, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Devastating flooding has overwhelmed southern Thailand this week, particularly in the Hat Yai district, near the border with Malaysia.

"The total deaths across the southern provinces is 145," with Songkhla accounting for 110, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told a news conference on Friday, updating earlier figures, as per Al Jazeera.

He said search and rescue efforts have become more successful as floodwaters started to recede further.

News reports showed rescuers gained more access to residential areas that had previously been submerged under high water and recovered more bodies, particularly in Hat Yai, the largest city in the south.

The Songkhla province recorded a sharp increase in the death toll after flooding began to subside. The flooding caused severe disruption, leaving thousands of people stranded, rendering streets impassable and submerging low-rise buildings and vehicles, Al Jazeera reported.

The Meteorological Department said rainfall has decreased in the south but warned of thunderstorms in some areas.

Videos and photos from the affected areas on Friday show damaged roads, fallen power poles, household appliances and debris washed away by floodwaters piled along the streets.

Abandoned cars were overturned or stacked atop one another, apparently swept away by powerful currents.

