Indian Embassy in Doha assists repatriation of elderly man after in-flight stroke

New Delhi [India], October 7 : The Indian embassy in Doha, in close coordination with the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), successfully facilitated the safe repatriation of an elderly Indian national who suffered a stroke mid-flight while transiting through Qatar.

The man was travelling from the United Kingdom to India when he had a medical emergency during the flight. After landing in Doha, he was admitted to Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) for treatment.

"Embassy of India, Doha, in coordination with ICBF, is happy to report the safe repatriation of an elderly person (who had a mid-flight emergency) back to Bharat. This elderly person had a stroke in flight while he was on transit from the UK to Bharat via Doha, Qatar," the embassy stated.

"Due to this emergency situation, he was admitted to Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). Constant care by the Labour Wing of the Indian Embassy and ICBF during his entire stay in Doha made his life easy in a foreign land," the statement added.

The Embassy thanked ICBF volunteers, doctors, paramedics and Qatar Airways for their support in this humanitarian mission.

"End-to-end care by Embassy and ICBF included coordination with the insurance agency, assurance of immediate financial support if needed, help in getting a fitness certificate to fly back to Bharat and facilitation upto airport immigration. We thank the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), Doctors and Paramedics in Hamad and Qatar Airways for their support in this humanitarian mission," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is currently in Qatar, holding talks with leaders to boost trade ties between the two countries during his two-day visit to the Gulf country.

He will also hold meetings with the industry and business community. "I have scheduled discussions on a wide range of topics with Qatar and meetings with the industry and business community," the Union Minister told reporters.

During his visit, Goyal will co-chair a meeting of the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce.

The meeting will also be co-chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar.

