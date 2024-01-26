Indian Embassy in Iran celebrates Republic Day, extends greetings to Indians

Tehran [Iran], January 26 : On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, India's Charge d'Affaires John Mai unfurled the Tricolour and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. Indian Embassy extended greetings to Indians in Iran and around the world on India's Republic Day.

Indian Embassy in Iran shared glimpses of the Republic Day celebrations on social media platform X. In the picture, children can be seen performing cultural dance.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated, "On the 75th Republic Day of India, Cd'A a.i Shri John Mai unfurled tricolour and read out @rashtrapatibhvn's address to the Nation. We wish all Indians in Iran & around the world a very happy #75RepublicDay."

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

On the occasion, many world leaders including US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu, and Former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih extended Republic Day wishes to India.

Iran extended wishes to the people of India on Republic Day. Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the mutual agenda of the two nations is to strengthen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Islamic Republic of #Iran extends its sincere congratulations to the friendly nation and Government of the Republic of #India on Republic Day. The mutual agenda of the two nations is to strengthen all-out ties, including political and economic connectivity. #Iran_India."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21-gun salute was presented to the President. As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian field guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the president's bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The two presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice that made a comeback after a 40-year gap. The commandant of the president's bodyguard, Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the president's buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen.

To the left of the President's Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment, Lt Col Ramakant Yadav. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti. The gun salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade.

The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on the Kartavya Path.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya Path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard.

