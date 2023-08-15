Indian embassy in Kathmandu celebrates 77th Independence Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 : The Indian mission in Kathmandu on Tuesday marked the 77th anniversary of Independence and organised a celebration.

The celebration was part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and remarkable achievements by Indians in all spheres of human endeavour.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava hoisted the flag of India.

Later, the address to the nation by Indian President Draupadi Murmu was played which highlighted the progress in various fields in recent years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India.

During the celebration, Ambassador Naveen Shrivastava felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth Crores and a blanket to each family.

The celebrations witnessed the rendition of patriotic songs and dances by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu.

Earlier, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wished India on the occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia," Nepal PM said in a tweet.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud also extended wishes on the occasion.

"As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I would like to convey warm greetings and felicitations to H.E. @DrSJaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India. Wish Happy Independence Day to the people and Government of India!" he tweeted.

Apart from them, the foreign ministers of the US and Sri Lanka also wished India on its 77th Independence Day.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong also wished India on its Independence Day.

