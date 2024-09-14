Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates Hindi Diwas with literary event

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted a literary event on Saturday to celebrate "Hindi Diwas," which attracted scholars and the general public.

Held at the Nepal-India Library, the event featured Prof Ramdayal Rakesh, a distinguished scholar in Nepali and Hindi literature, as the chief guest.

The Indian Embassy tweeted about the event, stating, "The Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized a function at the Nepal-India Library on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Prof Ramdayal Rakesh, one of the leading scholars in the comparative study of Nepali and Hindi literature, was present as the chief guest at the event."

1/2. भारतीय राजदूतावास, काठमांडू द्वारा हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर नेपाल-भारत पुस्तकालय में एक समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में नेपाली और हिंदी साहित्य के तुलनात्मक अध्ययन के प्रमुख विद्वानों में से एक प्रो. रामदयाल राकेश मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित थे।#HindiDiwas pic.twitter.com/XQHeZ5iRVw— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 14, 2024

The tweets continued, "Other scholars also presented their views on this occasion. Apart from this, a Hindi poetry recitation was also organized for the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu. Hindi students, writers, poets, and Hindi lovers were present in the program."

2/2. इस अवसर पर अन्य विद्वानों ने भी अपने विचार प्रस्तुत किए। इसके अतिरिक्त, केन्द्रीय विद्यालय, काठमांडू के छात्रों के लिए हिंदी कविता पाठ का भी आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में हिंदी के विद्यार्थियों, लेखकों, कवियों और हिंदी प्रेमियों की उपस्थिति रही। pic.twitter.com/EKhmZJbPlG— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 14, 2024

Hindi Diwas, celebrated annually on September 14, marks the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The day highlights the language's role in bridging diverse linguistic and cultural communities across India.

In addition to the Kathmandu event, notable figures in India also recognized Hindi Diwas. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that Hindi serves as a key unifying language, stating,

"A practical language to connect this country, which I and the majority of the population of this country believe, recognize and understand, is the language Hindi." He emphasised that the language's development is vital for national progress and unity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for Hindi Diwas, posting, "Many best wishes to all the countrymen on Hindi Diwas."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also celebrated the occasion, noting, "All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, and without enriching them, we cannot move forward."

Shah highlighted that Hindi has completed 75 years as the official language, underscoring its continued importance in fostering national unity and development.

Hindi Diwas serves as a reminder of Hindi's significant role in India's cultural and linguistic landscape, reflecting its contribution to national identity and unity.

