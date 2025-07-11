Indian Embassy in Kathmandu facilitates one-month training for Nepali U-19 cricketers in Bhopal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 11 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has announced facilitation for three cricket players from Nepali U-19 cricketers in Bhopal.

As per the release from Indian Embassy, three Under-19 cricketers Naren Bhatta, Sahil Patel, and Puja Mahato will undergo a month-long professional training program.

"As part of the Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship for Nepali Youth announced by the Embassy of India, Kathmandu in June 2025, three promising Under-19 cricketers from Nepal, Naren Bhatta, Sahil Patel, and Puja Mahato are scheduled to undergo a month-long professional training program at the LB Shastri Cricket Shaala in Bhopal, India from 15 July to 14 August 2025," the release stated.

On Friday, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava met and interacted with the players in the presence of President of the Cricket Association of Nepal Chatur Bahadur Chand, and conveyed best wishes for their training programme.

The interaction underscored the importance of sports cooperation in fostering deeper people to people ties between India and Nepal.

The initiative by Embassy of India, Kathmandu aims to support the development of young Nepali cricket talent while strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Nepal through a shared passion for cricket.

This professional exposure is expected to significantly enhance the players' skills and contribute to Nepal's cricketing aspirations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor