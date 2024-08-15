Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marks 78th Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremony cultural performances

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday marked the 78th anniversary of Independence amid a ceremony hoisting flags and cultural performances.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava hoisted the flag of India amid a ceremony.

"Nepal and India have a special and unique relationship. This relation cannot be compared and does not exist in between other countries in the globe. The core of this relation lies in the cultural and religious relation in between the people of the two countries. We always have been continuing to make this relation deeper and stronger on the basis of this core that exists in between the people," Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava said while addressing the event.

'Today on this occasion I would also like to remember those Nepali heroes who played a role during India's independence movement," he added.

Later the address to the nation by Indian President Draupadi Murmu was played during the ceremony which highlighted the progress in various fields in recent years and paid tribute to freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independence of India.

During the celebration, Ambassador Naveen Shrivastava felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth Crores and a blanket to each family.

The celebrations witnessed the rendition of patriotic songs and dances by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu.

Earlier in the Day, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wished PM, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of India's Independence Day, "Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India on the 78th Independence Day. May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations."

