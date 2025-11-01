Indian Embassy in Kathmandu opens applications for cross-border startup initiative

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 1 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has opened applications for IN-SPAN, a new cross-border startup platform designed to connect the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems of Nepal and India.

In an announcement, the Indian Embassy invited applications from Nepali entrepreneurs with transformative ideas to participate in an eight-week, fully funded training programme at IIT Madras.

"IN-SPAN features an 8-week, fully funded training and innovation program at IIT Madras, delivered in collaboration with IIT Madras Pravartak. IIT Madras Pravartak is a leading incubator that has supported 46 startups, with 14 successfully commercialising their technologies. Participants will benefit from hands-on learning, expert mentorship, and internship opportunities designed to take their ideas from concept to creation," the announcement reads.

The Embassy noted that it has previously organised similar startup initiatives.

"Building on the success of previous India-Nepal startup initiatives, including the 1st India-Nepal Startup Connect (24 January 2023) and the 2nd India-Nepal Startup Connect: Curtain Raiser for Startup Mahakumbh (7 February 2025), IN-SPAN provides a unique opportunity for Nepali startups to gain mentorship, training, and industry exposure at one of India's top innovation hubs," the Embassy stated.

Selection for the programme will be competitive, based on applications and interviews, ensuring a cohort of highly motivated and promising startups. Applications are open from November 1 to November 15 this year. Interested entrepreneurs can apply online at https://shorturl.at/Au8zh.

The India-Nepal ties have made significant progress in recent years across various areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in connectivityspanning physical, digital, energy, and people-to-people linkages. This is evident in the steady implementation of infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, cross-border railways, Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), and petroleum pipelines.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, key outcomes from recent high-level visits include notable connectivity initiatives such as advancements in ICPs at Nepalgunj, Bhairahawa, and Dodhara-Chandni; the inauguration of a freight train service linking India and Nepal; progress on the Kurtha-Bijalpura and Raxaul-Kathmandu railway lines; acceleration of the Motihari-Amelekhgunj pipeline Phase II; and construction of new petroleum pipelines connecting Siliguri to Jhapa and Amelekhgunj to Chitwan.

In the power sector, significant achievements include the finalisation of the Long-Term Power Trade Agreement, a trilateral power trade agreement among India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, as well as agreements for the development of new hydropower projects in Nepal by Indian developers, including the 480 MW Phukot Karnali and the 669 MW Lower Arun projects.

In digital financial connectivity, Nepal began accepting UPI payments in March 2024 through interoperability with FonePay QR. Additionally, an MOU between the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL) is under implementation to facilitate cross-border digital payments.

