Indian Embassy in Kiev to evacuate its citizens through Romania, Hungary

Amid Russian military operations in Ukraine, Indian Embassy in Kiev issued a fresh advisory informing stranded Indian citizens that the government is working to evacuate them through Romania and Hungary.

"Government of India and the Embassy of India are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at the following checkpoints Chop-Zahony Hungarian Border near Uzhhorod Porubne-Siret Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," read the Embassy statement.

The Indian Embassy also advised Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option.

"Once above routes are operational Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch with the Helpline Numbers set up at respective check-points for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established," added the statement.

It also advised students to remain in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement and requested Indian nationals to continue to remain strong, safe and alert. The Embassy also reiterated that it is working round the clock to support the Indian community in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, it is also urged to print out the Indian flag and paste it prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling, carry a passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses, and other essentials and a COVID-19 double vaccination certificate, if available.

( With inputs from ANI )

