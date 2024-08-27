Indian Embassy in Myanmar announces release of 21 Indian victims from Dongmei scam centre

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], August 27 : The Indian Embassy in Myanmar has announced that 21 Indian victims have been released from the Dongmei scam centre in Myawaddy.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that six others were released on August 20 and one person was released on August 12. Since July 6, 57 Indians have left Myawaddy compounds safely and expressed gratitude to Myanmar authorities for assistance.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated, "21 Indian victims released today from Dongmei scam centre, Myawaddy. 6 others were released on 20 August and 1 on 12 August. Since 6 July, 57 Indians have left Myawaddy compounds safely. Support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance is critical, and we thank them."

Earlier on August 2, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that three Indian nationals were successfully rescued from a scam centre in Myanmar's Myawaddy with help from the centre as well as local assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar expressed gratitude to the Myanmar authorities and local support for their crucial role in the rescue operation.

According to a statement by the Embassy of India in Myanmar, the victims had fallen prey to an international crime syndicate operating in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border.

The embassy reiterated its advisory against fake job rackets that lure Indian youth through social media and other unverified sources.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated, "With Union-level and local assistance in Myanmar, 3 more Indian nationals were rescued from Kyauk Khet (Hpa Lu) scam centre in Myawaddy yesterday. 23 Indians have been rescued since 6 July 2024, including 2 from Uttarakhand. We are pursuing remaining cases actively."

On August 1, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of the people of Uttarakhand stranded in Myanmar.

He conveyed that due to this situation, the families of the victims are going through trouble and mental agony. He said that this incident has also created fear among the people of Uttarakhand.

