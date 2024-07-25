Indian embassy in Philippines facilitates medical visits to India

Manila [Philippines], July 25 : The Embassy of India in Manila has announced special provisions for Filipino nationals and foreign residents seeking urgent medical treatment in India.

In an advisory issued recently, the Embassy highlighted that individuals requiring medical care for critical conditions such as life-threatening diseases, congenital illnesses, organ transplants, oncology, and paediatric ailments should contact the Consular Wing of the Embassy.

"All Filipino Nationals (including Children) and Foreign Nationals who wish to go to India for availing Urgent Medical Treatment/Care including for life threatening diseases/congenital illnesses/transplantation/oncology/pediatrics complaints among others are kindly requested to approach the Consular Wing of the Embassy," a statement from Indian Embassy in Philippines read.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit the Consular Wing in person at their office located in Bonifacio Global City or reach out via email or telephone for assistance in obtaining the necessary visas and facilitation for medical visits to India. The Embassy has ensured language support with IVRS available in English, Hindi, and Tagalog to assist in the process.

Additionally, the advisory extends the invitation to those interested in alternative medicine services such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) available in India.

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and philanthropic groups from the Philippines focused on improving healthcare accessibility and affordability for Filipino nationals are also encouraged to collaborate with the Embassy to facilitate medical treatments.

"Non-Government/Philanthropic Organizations who are based in the Philippines and working towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to Filipinos seeking Urgent/Tertiary/Advanced Medical Treatment/Care are also invited to approach the Consular Wing of the Embassy," statement added.

In cases of emergencies requiring immediate medical attention during closed holidays or weekends, a dedicated emergency mobile number has been provided for direct assistance.

The Embassy further emphasized the convenience of obtaining E-Medical Visas through their online portal, ensuring a hassle-free application process.

This initiative underscores India's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions and facilitating medical tourism for international patients, especially from the Philippines, seeking advanced medical treatments in various specialties.

