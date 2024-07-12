Indian embassy in Russia congratulates artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for winning Golden Sand Master Award

Moscow [Russia], July 12 : The Indian embassy in Russia congratulated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for winning Golden Sand Master Award at the International Sand Sculpture Championship held in Russia.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and his great devotee Balaram Das at the International Championship in St Petersburg.

"Congratulations to Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for winning gold medal at International Sand Sculpture Championship at St. Petersburg. @sudarsansand," the Indian embassy in Russia said in a post on X.

Pattnaik created a 12-foot depiction of a Sand Ratha (chariot) carrying Lord Jagannath and his devotee Balaram Das, a 14th-century poet. The Odisha artist received a gold medal for his sculpture at St Petersburg city.

"Jai Jagannath. My sand chariot of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and His great devotee Balaram Das, Sculpture Won Golden Sand Master Award with Gold medal at International sand sculpture championship/festival 2024 at St.Petersburg, #Russia," Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik posted on x.

The championship that was held betweeen July 4-12 had a themed of history, mythology and fairy tales.

A total of 21 master sand sculptors from across the world participated in this championship with Pattnaik being the sole participant from India.

Pattnaik is also a Padma Shri awardee- India's 4th highest civilian award. Pattnaik also runs a sand art school at Puri Beach in Odisha.

So far, Padma-awarding artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and won many accolades for the country.

He always tries to spread awareness through his sand art.

The Odisha sand artist has created awareness through his art on many social issues such as HIV, AIDS, global warming, stopping terrorism, beating plastic pollution, COVID-19, and saving the environment, among others.

