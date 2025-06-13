Indian embassy issues advisory urging nationals to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement amid Israel-Iran tensions

Tehran [Iran], June 13 : The Embassy of India in Iran on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin residing in the country amid the current situation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy stated, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," reads the advisory.

The advisory comes as Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, according to Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Katz declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel's action in Iran.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Katz said that he signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."

"You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," Katz added, as per The Times of Israel.

Sirens wailed across Israel as the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet, as Israel began the airstrikes.

As per the Times of Israel, the IDF Home Front Command clarified that the sirens that wailed across Israel a few minutes ago were intended to convey to Israelis that the country is entering "a new situation," the Home Front Command's Tzvika Tessler clarified. There has been no attack launched at Israel at this time, he says.

Tessler said that, in the coming few hours, Israel could experience "a significant attack from the east."

These could be "heavy missiles" that could reach anywhere in the country. "We will give far-reaching warnings," he said.

The IDF confirmed that it launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program, as per the Times of Israel.

Dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities are being struck by the Israeli Air Force, it says. The operation is dubbed "Nation of Lions."

The IDF said that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build several bombs within days, and it needs to act against this "imminent threat."

Sirens that sounded across Israel a short while ago were a preemptive warning issued by the IDF, ahead of a possible reaction by Iran.

