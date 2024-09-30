Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers for stranded citizens, arranging for safe return

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30 : The Indian Embassy in Nepal has said that the officials are in touch with the Indian nationals who have been stranded due to floods and landslides in Nepal, adding that the embassy is arranging for their safe return.

An emergency helpline number has also been established to assist the stranded Indian nationals.

The embassy is coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens who have been stranded due to floods.

"Public Advisory 1/3 There has been widespread damage due to floods and landslides on account of record rainfall over the weekend. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. The Embassy has received intimation regarding citizens in who are stranded because of this situation," wrote Indian Embassy in Nepal on X.

"2/3 The Embassy is in touch with some of these groups and arranging for their safe return. Embassy is also coordinating closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens who are stranded," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has also released the emergency numbers for those who require assistance. On X, Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote, "Indian citizens in Nepal who require assistance may contact the following emergency numbers (with WhatsApp): +977-9851316807 - [Emergency Helpline] +977-9851107021- [Attache (Consular)] +977-9749833292 - [ASO (Consular)]."

The death toll in Nepal's flood has reached 193 as authorities' revamp rescue and search efforts across the whole nation since the onset of the disaster on Saturday, the Home Ministry confirmed.

As per the spokesperson of the Home Ministry, Rishi Ram Tiwari, 31 people still remain missing, with 4500 people rescued from various locations across the nation.

Tiwari stated that food and other emergency relief materials have been provided to the victims, and the injured are being given free medical treatment. A meeting of the Disaster Risk Management Authority held on Monday morning has decided to further expedite the rescue efforts for those stranded in the highway and displaced by the floods and landslides.

The meeting also decided to provide the first tranche of grants for reconstruction of houses damaged by the flood and landslide since Saturday. "It has been aimed to be completed within a week after issuance of provisions and identification of actual victims in the next three days," the meeting has decided.

Influenced by water vapour from the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure system in the region since Thursday evening, which eventually sparked humanitarian crisis all across Nepal.The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) also issued issued warning for 56 out of 77 districts about possible disaster advising people to adopt caution.

Home to the world's nine of the 10 highest peaks in the world, Nepal this year already had estimated more rain than average, and 1.8 million people will be affected. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) also estimated 412 thousand households to be affected by monsoon-related disasters.The monsoon season in the Himalayan nation generally begins on June 13. The exit, which was usually on September 23, has been extended to late October.

This year, the clouds from the south entered Nepal from the western region on June 10, three days ahead of the usual onset date. Last year, the weather phenomenon started on June 14, a day after the normal onset day. The monsoon period, which delivers around 80 per cent of the country's total annual rainfall, generally lasts 105 days. But, in recent years, it has been taking more time to withdraw. Nepal has already recorded above-average rainfall this season.

