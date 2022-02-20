Indian Embassy issues new advisory, all Indian nationals and students advised to leave

India has asked its citizens including students who are living in Ukraine to return if their stay in the east European nation "is not deemed essential". In a second advisory today, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said Indian citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of the country amid tensions over a possible invasion by Russia. The earlier advisory asked students to leave Ukraine as soon as possible. "In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the India embassy said. Indians in Ukraine who need information and assistance can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MEA, which has set up a dedicated control room. There were reports of people not getting flight tickets earlier this week. India's embassy in Ukraine has a 24-hour helpline. Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson has accused Russia of preparing to plunge Europe into its worst conflict since World War II. Warning that any invasion of Ukraine would freeze Moscow out of global finance, Boris said that Russian invasion plans would see its troops not just enter Ukraine from the rebel-held east, but from Belarus to the north and encircle the capital Kyiv. The G7 Foreign Ministers have also expressed their grave concern about Russia’s “threatening” military build-up around Ukraine, in 'illegally annexed' Crimea and in Belarus and warned Moscow of ‘massive consequences” upon any further aggression against Ukraine. G7 countries include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America along with the High Representative of the European Union.

