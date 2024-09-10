Indian Embassy raises awareness about Qatar's rules and regulations regarding narcotics

Doha [Qatar], September 10 : In order to raise awareness about Qatar's rules and regulations regarding banned narcotics and the import of restricted psychoactive and psychotropic drugs, the Embassy of India and the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) organised an online seminar on Tuesday in Doha.

The seminar was attended by Indian community members, leaders, media persons, and other stakeholders from Doha as well as India.

ICBF is an Indian community organisation that works under the aegis of the Embassy. The seminar was addressed by Ambassador of India to Qatar Vipul, First Secretary Eish Singhal, and ICBF President Shanavas Bava.

Addressing the gathering and guests who joined via video conference, Ambassador Vipul highlighted Qatar's rules for bringing restricted and other medicines into the country and the prohibition on bringing narcotic substances.

He urged Indians to observe due caution and follow Qatar's laws while travelling to the country.

Eish Singhal presented some case studies in which Indians received prison sentences for carrying narcotics or restricted drugs.

In some cases, those sentenced claimed that they had been handed over a packet by agents when they travelled to Qatar, and the packet was found to contain prohibited or restricted items when they landed in Qatar.

The ICBF President also spoke about the issue and requested civil society organisations, including in India, to spread awareness about the strict laws in Qatar on consumption or trafficking of drugs and prohibited substances.

He also underlined assistance extended by the Embassy of India, and ICBF to Indian prisoners, such as legal counselling and some financial assistance in emergencies.

The seminar ended by urging all Indians to follow Qatar's rules and regulations, which are available on the website of the Ministry of Public Health.

