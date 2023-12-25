Indian Embassy thanks authorities for safe return of detained passengers held in France

Paris [France], December 25 : The Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities on Monday for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.

The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."

The Indian Embassy in France on Saturday said that they are working with the French government for the welfare of Indians who are currently at Varty Airport and for an early resolution of the situation.

The Indian Embassy in France thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated, "Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend."

The statement of the Indian Embassy in France comes as a flight from Dubai to Nicaragua, carrying 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, was "detained on technical halt" at the French airport on Friday.

"French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the Indian Embassy in France posted on X.

