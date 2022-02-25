Indian Embassy working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Friday informed that the government is working to establish evacuation routes for stranded Indian nationals and students in Ukraine via Romania and Hungary.

"At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," it stated.

The advisory said, Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the mentioned border checkpoints, to depart in an organized manner in coordination with the team from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to actualize this evacuation option.

"Once above roots are operational, Indian Nationals traveling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remaining in touch with the Helpline Numbers setup at respective check-points for facilitation through the border. The number would be shared once the control rooms are established," the statement read.