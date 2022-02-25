Indian Embassy working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary
February 25, 2022
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Friday informed that the government is working to establish evacuation routes for stranded Indian nationals and students in Ukraine via Romania and Hungary.
"At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," it stated.
The advisory said, Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the mentioned border checkpoints, to depart in an organized manner in coordination with the team from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to actualize this evacuation option.
"Once above roots are operational, Indian Nationals traveling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remaining in touch with the Helpline Numbers setup at respective check-points for facilitation through the border. The number would be shared once the control rooms are established," the statement read.
- Students are advised to remain in touch with student contractors, for orderly movement.
- The adviory asked Indian and students carry passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses and other esential.
- Covid double vaccination certificate, if available
- Print out of Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while traveling.
Embassy of India in Ukraine issues advisory to all Indian nationals/students in Ukraine - Govt of India is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary pic.twitter.com/MUWwh8wTLG— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022