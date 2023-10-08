Indian envoy Adarsh Swaika meets Kuwait minister, discusses bilateral ties

Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 8 : Ambassador of India to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika on Sunday met Kuwait's Minister of Electricity and Water, Dr Jaseem Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ostad and discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and agriculture sectors between the two countries.

Taking to X, the Indian embassy in Kuwait shared the information regarding the meeting saying, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Minister of Electricity and Water H.E Dr Jassem Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ostad. Discussions pertained to potential bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy and agriculture. India has one of the largest renewable energy programmes."

Earlier today, the Indian envoy also held a meeting with the Director General of the Public Authority for Sports, Yousef Al-Baidan.

The meeting was focused on discussing possibilities of strengthening bilateral relations between India and Kuwait in the field of sports.

Indian Embassy shared on X, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 met the Director General of Public Authority for Sports H.E Yousef Al-Baidan. They discussed possibilities of greater bilateral exchanges in the field of sports. Ambassador congratulated him for Kuwait's highest medal tally in the Asian Games this time.

Earlier last month, Indian ambassador to Kuwait said that bilateral trade between India and Kuwait has touched an all-time high of USD 12.5 billion.

Trade between the two countries has seen a 90 per cent yearly jump and while currently it is skewed towards hydrocarbon exports from Kuwait and exports of mainly food products from India. The bilateral trade has the potential for diversification, the envoy said.

India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and the relationship has been nourished by sustained cultural and civilizational linkages. There are around one million Indians in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil.

