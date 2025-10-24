Indian envoy and US Senator discuss bilateral ties, ongoing talks on trade deal

Washington, Oct 24 India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra met US Senator Bill Hagerty as both discussed various facets of bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on mutually beneficial trade deal, increasing bilateral hydrocarbons trade and working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"It was an honour to welcome and host Senator Hagerty and and Madam Hagerty at our residence. Deeply appreciate and value Senator’s strong support to the India-U.S ties. Discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on a mutually beneficial trade deal, increasing bilateral hydrocarbons trade and working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," Kwatra posted on X on Friday, India time.

Earlier this week, Kwatra and his wife attended a special Diwali event hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House. The event was attended by the new US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

In a post on X, Kwatra stated, "Deeply honoured to join President Donald J Trump at the White House today to celebrate Diwali. Wished him on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Happy Diwali and thanked him for this beautiful gesture. Warm Diwali greetings to all celebrating, especially the vibrant 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US."

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness” and extended his “warmest wishes to the people of India.” He called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India.”

“It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed and captives freed. The glow of the diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” he added.

While speaking to reporters, Trump claimed he spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday and the two sides are “working on some great deals between our countries.”

“I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that,” he said.

Trump also reiterated that he had been assured that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia.”

“We just have a very good relationship, and he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as with Russia, Ukraine. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back,” he emphasised.

