Indian envoy, Belize PM discuss collaboration possibilities in affordable healthcare

Belmopan, Sep 26 India's Ambassador to Mexico, Pankaj Sharma met Belize's Prime Minister John Briceno and conveyed the greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Belize's Independence Day. Sharma and Briceno discussed the possibilities of collaboration in affordable healthcare, especially through the Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP).

"It was a great honour to meet H.E. Mr. John Briceno, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Belize and convey the greetings from Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on the Independence Day of Belize @ 44. Also briefly discussed the possibilities of collaboration in affordable health care, particularly through the Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP), aimed at providing cheaper quality medicines and medical devices to people. Heartiest Congratulations to our Friends from Belize on this important day - 21st September!" the Indian Embassy in Mexico stated on Friday.

Sharma also met Belize's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture and Immigration Francis Fonseca and thanked him for invitation to Diplomatic Week in Belize. Indian envoy emphasised that the two nations share an important and growing partnership bilaterally and multilateral forums.

"Had the honour to meet the Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture and Immigration of Belize, H.E. Mr. Francis Fonseca. Thanked him for the kind invitation extended to us to attend the Diplomatic Week in Belize. Belize and India share an important and growing partnership, both bilaterally as well as in multilateral forums, including in SICA and CARICOM," stated the Indian Embassy in Belize.

"Thank you Mr. Arun Hotchandani, Honorary Consul of India in Belize for your unstinting support and cooperation. You play a crucial role in promoting our bilateral relations with the great country of Belize. Our sincere gratitude to your family as well, for the warm hospitality extended to us as well as for providing a home away from home for us and our brothers and sisters from India in Belize," the social media post added.

Belize's Governor General Froyla Tzalam hosted a grand reception on the eve of the Independence Day, inviting the diplomatic corps to festive celebrations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Mexico wrote, "Thanked H.E. Ms. Froyla Tzalam, Hon'ble Governor General for hosting a great reception on the eve of the Independence Day of Belize and inviting the Diplomatic Corps in partaking festive celebrations! She noted the deep bond and friendship between India and Belize and expressed the resolve to further strengthen this important relationship."

Last week, Pankaj Sharma met Dian Maheia, CEO, Belize's Ministry of Education, and discussed various avenues to strengthen cooperation in education sector.

"Had a good meeting last week with H.E. Ms. Dian Maheia, CEO, Ministry of Education of Belize. Discussed various opportunities and avenues to strengthen cooperation in the areas of academic and education, also as part of South- South Cooperationn. Looking forward to increased participation from Belize in India's Flagship ITEC programme," Indian Embassy in Mexico posted on X.

