Indian envoy bids farewell to Kuwait PM, conveys greetings from PM Modi

Kuwait City [Kuwait] September 23 : India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, paid a farewell call on Kuwait's Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Sunday. Ambassador Swaika has been appointed as the Ambassador to Kenya.

During the meeting, Ambassador Swaika conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for the guidance and support extended by the Kuwaiti leadership in further strengthening the long-standing India-Kuwait relationship.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 paid a farewell call on HH Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait. Ambassador conveyed greetings of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi and expressed deep gratitude for the guidance of His Highness in strengthening relations, "the Embassy said in an X post.

Ambassador Swaika, who is completing his tenure in Kuwait, thanked the Prime Minister for the strong encouragement provided in expanding bilateral cooperation.

Last week Ambassador Swaika also delivered a farewell speech reflecting on his three-year journey as Ambassdor in Kuwait and strengthening relations between the two nations, as per Kuwait Times.

On bilateral relations, the envoy described the present moment as one of the finest in recent history. He attributed the progress to the goodwill of Kuwait's leadership, the warmth of its people and the contributions of the Indian diaspora. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait the "high point" of his time as ambassdor.

"We were fortunate to receive him here. An Indian prime minister was visiting Kuwait after a gap of 43 years. It was a landmark visit," he said. During the visit, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah conferred on Modi the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Kuwait's highest national award. "This honor is rarely bestowed and marked a new chapter as relations were elevated to a strategic partnership," he said during the speech.

India and Kuwait traditionally enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait. The year 2021-22 marked 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries. The relationship was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in 2024.

