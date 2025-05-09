Indian envoy briefs Oli about "Op Sindoor", Nepal assures to prevent territory use against neighbours

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 : Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava briefed Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Operation Sindoor on Friday.

Following the briefing, the Nepali PM assured the Indian envoy that Nepal would not be allowed to be used against any neighbouring countries.

The Nepali Prime Minister's remarks come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan at his official residence, Baluwatar.

"Ambassador Srivastava also expressed gratitude for Thursday's Nepal government's statement regarding the incident," an official from Oli's secretariat told ANI.

Nepal, late Thursday evening, voiced support for "all in the fight against terrorism," reacting to India's Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issuing a press release, also called for de-escalation as a measure towards peace.

"During this tragic period, Nepal and India stood in solidarity, united in shared grief and suffering. It may be recalled that Nepal had immediately and unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack, consistent with its resolute stance against all forms of terrorism," the release stated.

The ministry added that, in line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries. Nepal hoped for a de-escalation of tension and affirmed its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Prime Minister Oli told the Indian envoy that Nepal stands for global peace and, in line with its firm stance against all forms of terrorism, condemned the terrorist attack," the official confirmed ANI.

India, past midnight on 7th May, carried out a precise attack inside Pakistan, neutralising locations and terrorists who had been orchestrating terror attacks on India.

On April 22, terrorists had killed 26 tourists, including a Nepali national, in India's Jammu and Kashmir. The "Operation Sindoor" is in retaliation for the orchestrated terror attack by Pakistani terrorists.

