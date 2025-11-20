Indian envoy discusses bilateral ties during 1st official visit to Bolivia's Beni Department

La Paz, Nov 20 In a significant step towards strengthening India-Bolivia bilateral ties, the Indian Ambassador to the South American country Rohit Vadhwana met Beni Governor Jose Alejandro Unzueta Chiriqui, at the Autonomous Departmental Government of Beni in Trinidad city, Bolivia.

This marked the first visit by the Ambassador of India to the Department of Beni in the South American country.

"Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, expanding capacity building opportunities for agriculture and livestock development, and exploring new avenues of partnership for the mutual benefit of both regions," the Indian Embassy in La Paz posted on X on Thursday.

Ambassador Vadhwana also met the Mayor of Trinidad, Cristian Camara Arratia, for a cordial exchange on areas of mutual interest and to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and the Municipality of Trinidad.

The Indian Embassy noted that the highlight of the visit was the presence of a Mahatma Gandhi bust at the Mayor's Office, symbolising the shared values of peace, non-violence, and harmony that continue to unite India and Bolivia.

In a special session held during his official visit, Vadhwana was honoured as "Distinguished Guest" by the Municipal Council of Trinidad.

The Embassy expressed its sincere appreciation to the President of the Council, Martha Yanez Hurtado, and the Vice President, Arnoldo Mendez, for the important recognition.

"This gesture reflects the warm and growing ties between India and the Department of Beni, and reaffirms the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two," the Indian Embassy stated.

Ambassador Vadhwana held a constructive meeting with the Rector of the Autonomous University of Jose Ballivian, Jesus Eguez Rivero.

The discussions focused on academic cooperation for students and faculty, training opportunities through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), and future collaboration to strengthen education and capacity-building initiatives in Beni.

Additionally, the Indian Ambassador held a productive meeting with the President of the Beni Private Business Federation, Jorge Nunez del Prado.

Both sides discussed strengthening commercial relations, exploring opportunities for collaboration between Indian and Bolivian companies, and identifying potential areas for investment and technological cooperation.

They also expressed interest in promoting economic development in Beni and fostering partnerships that can support sustainable growth and mutual prosperity.

The Embassy of India extended warm wishes to the people of Beni on the occasion of their 183rd Anniversary, celebrating a land of great future, rich culture, and remarkable potential.

"India looks forward to strengthening friendship and cooperation with the people of Beni," the Indian Embassy mentioned.

