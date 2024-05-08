Indian envoy discusses LiFE, pro-people planet with Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions Executive Secy

Geneva [Switzerland], May 8 : India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi, held a meeting with Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions Executive Secretary Rolph Payet and discussed protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes.

Bagchi and Payet also spoke about the global relevance of the pro-people planet approach of Mission LiFE to protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and waste.

Notably, Mission LiFE is an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

At the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Glasgow in 2021, India shared the mantra of 'LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment' to tackle climate change.

In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva stated, "PR @abagchimea met @brsmeas ES @rolphpayet Discussed strengthening India's engagement with #BRSConventions & global relevance of the #ProPeoplePlanet approach of #MissionLiFE to address challenges of protecting against hazardous chemicals and wastes."

The Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions are multilateral environmental agreements, that share the common objective of protecting human health and the environment from hazardous chemicals and wastes, according to United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal was created to protect people and the environment from the negative effects of the inappropriate management of hazardous wastes worldwide. It is the most comprehensive global treaty dealing with hazardous waste materials throughout their lifecycles, from production and transport to final use and disposal.

The Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for certain hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides in international trade provides Parties with a first line of defence against hazardous chemicals. It promotes international efforts to protect human health and the environment as well as enabling countries to decide if they want to import hazardous chemicals and pesticides listed in the Convention.

The Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) is a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from highly dangerous, long-lasting chemicals by restricting and ultimately eliminating their production, use, trade, release and storage.

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to nurture nature.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "On Earth Day, we reaffirm our commitment to nurture nature so that our planet can have a better future."

Every year on April 22, Earth Day serves as a global reminder of our responsibility to protect the planet by bringing attention to challenges such as climate change, pollution, deforestation, and biodiversity loss.

