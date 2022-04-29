Indian envoy Gopal Baglay reiterates India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay received a group of Parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support the island nation.

"High Commissioner (HC) received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka. The Parliamentarians thanked the people of India for standing with people of Sri Lanka. They shared with HC their perspective on the current economic and political situation in Sri Lanka," India in Sri Lanka tweeted on Friday.

Earlier, the Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka met Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya and hailed his many achievements for the sport and Sri Lanka.

"High Commissioner met cricket legend @Sanath07 and hailed his many achievements for the sport and #SriLanka. The ace cricketer appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines," India in Sri Lanka wrote in a tweet.

Earlier this month, the former cricketer had lauded "big brother" India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises resulting in widespread protests against the Rajapaksa family leaders, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies, which have resulted in the country being unable to buy enough fuel, and people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, fuel, and gas.

The World Bank this week agreed to provide Sri Lanka with USD 600m in financial assistance to help meet payment requirements for essential imports.

The World Bank has agreed to provide USD 600 million in financial assistance to address the current economic crisis," the Sri Lankan president's media division had said in a statement on Tuesday.

