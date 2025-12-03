Indian envoy hosts farewell reception for US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor

Washington, Nov 3 Indian envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hosted a farewell reception for US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at India House and extended him wishes for his assignment in New Delhi.

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and US Senator Jim Risch, and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and US Representative Brian Mast were present on the occasion.

In a post on X, Kwatra stated, "Honoured to host a farewell reception for Ambassador Sergio Gor at India House tonight. Wished him well for his assignment in New Delhi. Grateful for the presence of Senator Risch, Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee on the occasion. Also thanked other friends and well-wishers from the administration who joined the celebration, for their steadfast support to the relationship."

Congratulating Gor for his New Delhi assignment, Kwatra took to X and said, "I wish you the best as you prepare to take up your assignment in New Delhi. Pleasure to join the celebration at Kennedy Centre last evening to mark the occasion."

Earlier in November, US President Donald Trump hosted Gor's swearing-in ceremony at the White House. He was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance, and senior members of the Trump administration, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, attended the ceremony.

During the event, Trump said he is very close to signing a trade agreement with India.

"We are making a deal with India, a much different deal than we had in the past…We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We're getting close…I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that's good for everybody," Trump added.

Trump also said that he has a "fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi" and termed India one of America's most "important international relationships."

"I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen one of our country's most important international relationships, and that's the strategic partnership with the Republic of India. It's a big deal. India is home to one of the world's oldest civilisations, the largest country in the world…We have a fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and Sergio has only enhanced that, because he's already friendly with the Prime Minister," Trump said.

Trump added that India is an "amazing country" which is also "an important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region."

"So I know you are (Gor) going to have a great success over this, a very important relationship…It's also the fastest-growing middle class, and it's an important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region. It's an amazing country," he noted.

Gor thanked Trump for nominating him for the Ambassador's position and vowed to enhance the India-US relationship.

"I've been at your side for many years, and I will continue to be there, and it's just an incredible honour, and I look forward to enhancing the relationship between our two nations," he added.

Confirmed by a Senate vote in October, the 38-year-old Gor is the youngest US ambassador to India. He is one of the closest aides of Trump and was the Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, entrusted with vetting more than 4,000 posts in the new Trump administration.

