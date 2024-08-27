Indian envoy in Kuwait meets Governor of Ahmadi Governorate, apprises him of Indian community's contribution

Kuwait City [Kuwait], August 27 : India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika on Tuesday called on the new Governor of Ahmadi Governorate Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Adarsh Swaika apprised Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of the contributions of the Indian community in his Governorate.

Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on H.E. Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the new Governor of Ahmadi Governorate. Amb congratulated the Governor on his appointment and apprised him of contributions of the large Indian community in his Governorate."

Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Kuwait following its independence in 1961.

The Indian community with a strength of approximately 1 million is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Earlier on August 19, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika called on Kuwait's First Deputy PM, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and apprised him of the issues related to the Indian community.

Ambassador Swaika also highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Kuwait, during his interaction with Al-Sabah, who is also the Defence and Interior Minister of Kuwait.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1called on H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Dy PM, Minister of Defence and Interior. Ambassador highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation and apprised him of issues relating to the Indian community in Kuwait," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated in a post on X.

On August 18, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on an official visit to Kuwait. During his visit, Jaishankar called on Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He thanked Kuwait's leadership for their guidance in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Jaishankar also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed avenues to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres, including through greater exchanges of visits at various levels, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He also interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait and representatives of various professional and community associations and commended their achievements and contributions to relations between India and Kuwait. MEA noted that Jaishankar's visit was instrumental in imparting fresh momentum to bilateral ties and preparing a framework for forthcoming exchanges and concrete deliverables.

