Indian envoy in UK calls this year's Yoga Day "special", says "King Charles shared message on the occasion"

London [UK], June 21 : India's High Commissioner to UK, Vikram Doraiswami, called this year's International Day of Yoga "special" as King Charles III in a special gesture shared message on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Doraiswami said, "This year is particularly special as we had for the first time, as far as I'm aware, a message from His Majesty the King as well as a special gesture for this anniversary day of International Day of Yoga."

The Indian High Commission in UK celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at The Strand in London with vibrant participation from the Indian diaspora, yoga enthusiasts, and friends of India. The event reflected this year's theme: "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Participants joined in guided yoga and meditation sessions, embracing yoga's message of harmony and well-being, according to the official statement. The morning also featured cultural performances, including Indian classical dances and music, showcasing the link between yoga and India's cultural traditions.

During the event, Doraiswami highlighted the significance of observing Yoga Day on the summer solstice. He said, "There is a reason why the historic civilisations have looked at the summer solstice as a very special day and it is in that context, based on the idea that yoga is connected with the most scientific way of, not just exercise, but healing the human body, that the International Day of Yoga falls on the summer solstice."

Vikram Doraiswami also shared a message from King Charles III on the occasion.

"The theme of this year, Yoga for One Earth One Health, reminds us how vitally important it is that the world comes together to secure a happy and a healthy future for present and future generations... Year on year, yoga is increasing in popularity across the UK with millions in our country reaping its benefits... I would like to send my best wishes to all those taking part in the celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga, thereby promoting the global principles of unity, compassion, and wellbeing," the message read.

One of the participant at the event on International Day of Yoga said, "I'm from the Brahmakumaris and every year I come to the official marking of International Day of Yoga which is done by the Indian High Commission to the UK and it's amazing this year, of course, it is Mr. Doraiswami and in previous years, various ministers speak wonderfully about yoga. For me, I practice Raja Yoga which is yoga for the mind and it helps me to be in charge of my thoughts. Once I'm in charge of my thoughts and I'm in charge of the vibrations that I spread into the world, then of course I will be in charge of everything I say, everything I do and the way that I react to others, that means all the vibrations around with me with a positive, and loving heart."

Another participant, Dr Jayan Buddhudev, said that he has been practicising yoga since the age of eight years and called on people to perform yoga and be healthy.

Dr Jayan Budhudev, said, "I have come here to attend the 11th International Yoga Day, promoted by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Yoga, I have been practicing since the age of 8 to 10 years. I learned yoga on my own and yoga and meditation is the one which integrates oneself to the nature and keeps your mind and body healthy. Do yoga and be healthy."

In a post on X, Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "The 11th #InternationalDayOfYoga was celebrated today at the iconic Strand, London! Yoga enthusiasts gathered for open and free yoga session hosted by @HCI_London & @KingsCollegeLon under this year's theme: "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Another participant at the event said, "It has been an absolute pleasure to be performing here on the 11th International Yoga Day and the team and me have been preparing for two months as instructed by the Indian High Commission and this has been an absolutely melting pot of cultures, coming together under the blue sky, phenomenal weather and we have been very lucky and fortunate to have had this opportunity to practice yoga together to celebrate oneness and I was also very excited about the dance as you may have seen and that truly culminates into how each one of us may be different from the outside but deep within we are all the same so it was a great opportunity to celebrate our true self."

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

