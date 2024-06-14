Indian envoy, Japanese House Speaker discuss strengthening cooperation in education, B2B ties

Tokyo [Japan], June 14 : Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George received the speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives, Fukushiro Nukaga at the India House on Thursday.

The two discussed ways to further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They also discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges, B2B ties, and cooperation in human resources and education matters.

"Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge received H.E. Mr. Fukushiro NUKAGA, Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan at India House," the Indian Embassy in Japan stated on X.

The Indian envoy also received Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Komura Masahiro. They discussed strengthening the India-Japan ties further and also enchance cooperation in cultural and tourism fields.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ambassador George participated in the listing ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. He highlighted India's tremendous growth potential at the event.

Meanwhile, India-Japan Maritime Exercise 2024 'Jimex 24' commenced in Japan this week.

Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate, INS Shivalik, arrived at Yokosuka, Japan, on Tuesday to participate in the eighth edition

The exercise, which has been held since 2012, aims to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the navies of India and Japan, the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise includes both harbour and sea phases. The harbour phase will comprise professional, sports and social interactions, after which the two navies will jointly hone their war fighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.

