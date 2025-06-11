Indian envoy joins Buddha Purnima day celebrations in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, June 11 India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve on Wednesday participated in the opening ceremony of the Buddha Purnima day at the Battsagaan Temple of the Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar. In his address, the Ambassador highlighted that the five core principles (Panchsheel) of Buddha's teachings on ethical conduct will remain pertinent.

"Speaking at the occasion, the Ambassador conveyed his greetings on the auspicious day. He mentioned that the path of Panchsheel given by Lord Buddha will always be relevant. He informed that two sets of the holy Mongolian Kanjur reprinted in India have been handed over to the Gandan Monastery on 9 June 2025 and 38 sets are on the way. He recalled the role of former Ambassador of India Rinpoche Kushak Bakula (1990 to 2000) in the revival and promotion of Buddhism in Mongolia," the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar posted on X.

The event was attended by Khamba Lama Khan Lkhaaramba D Javzandorj, Khamba Lama of the Gandan Monastery; Special Representative from the President of Mongolia, Jaap Vaan Heerden; UN Resident Coordinator Ven Jhado Rinpoche; Khamba Lama of Pethub Monastery, Ven D Choijamts; President of the Asian Buddhist Peace Conference; Buddhist Monks from Thailand, Vietnam; Buddhist scholars and Buddha followers.

For most Mongolians, India is a "spiritual neighbour", a declared 'third neighbour', a strategic partner and center for pilgrimage. Late Ambassador Rinpoche Bakula during his 10 year tenure in Mongolia from 1990-2000 contributed immensely to consolidating the legacy of Buddhist connection with India and was instrumental in reviving hundreds of Buddhist monasteries in Mongolia.

In a first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Mongolia, PM Narendra Modi visited Gandan Monastery in 2015 and also presented a Bodhi Tree Sapling to Hamba Lama. Pointing out the centuries old Buddhist ties between the two countries, PM Modi defined India and Mongolia as spiritual neighbours during his address to the Mongolian Parliament.

Mongolia celebrates Buddha Day, also known as Day of Vesak, Buddha Purnima on Wednesday and observes it as an official public holiday. Mongolia is observing this year's Buddha Day under the theme 'Let's Spread Peace Together' to promote compassion, empathy, and loving kindness for mother nature, human beings, and family.

The Buddha Day is sacred among Buddhists, as it commemorates Gautama Buddha's birth, enlightenment (Nirvaṇa), and death (Parinirvana). This day has been celebrated by Buddhist countries in Asia for 2000 years. The United Nations General Assembly by its resolution 54/115 of 1999, recognised internationally the Day of Vesak to acknowledge the contribution that Buddhism, one of the oldest religions in the world, has made for over two-and-a-half millennia and continues to make to humanity.

