Indian envoy Kwatra holds talks with Virginia Senator on India-US bilateral ties

Washington DC [US], August 16 : Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Friday (local time) met US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner, to discuss the India-US bilateral relationship.

Kwatra briefed the senator on India's ongoing efforts for a fair and balanced trade engagement grounded in mutual respect.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Had a good discussion with Senator Mark Warner on the India-US bilateral relationship. Briefed him on our continuing efforts for a fair and balanced trade engagement grounded in mutual respect ensuring our economic partnership is a source of shared prosperity. We also discussed energy security perspectives of India and growing hydrocarbon trade between India and the US."

Earlier on August 13, Kwatra held talks on various topics, including The Resistance Front (TRF) being designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the Department of State with US Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland. The TRF has claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a detailed conversation with Senator Chris Van Hollen. Apprised him of developments following his meeting with the visiting delegation of MPs from India, including designation of TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the Department of State and elimination of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack. Also shared with him our perspective on energy security and the increasing energy trade between India and the US."

On August 12, the ambassador met US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on the India-US Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "A good conversation with US Senator Richard Blumenthal today. We discussed the India-US Strategic Partnership. I shared India's view of its Energy security, and the salience of growing India-US energy trade in our ties."

The talks come at a crucial juncture, as on August 6, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping and substantial tariffs on India, one of America's most important trading partners. In addition to a 25% tariff, Trump also announced an additional 25% tariff on India that will go into effect later this month as a repercussion for importing Russian oil and gas, as per CNN.

