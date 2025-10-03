Indian envoy Kwatra meets US Congressman Greg Murphy discuss bilateral ties

Washington, DC [US], October 3 : Ambassador of India to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Congressman Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina, and discussed recent developments in India-US relations.

Posting on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Engaging conversation with @RepGregMurphy. We discussed the recent developments in India-US relationship in trade, defence, technology. Highlighted the long-term benefits of legal mobility to the U.S., especially in healthcare, technology and research. Agreed to work closely together to strengthen the relationship."

On September 19, Indian Ambassador Kwatra also held talks with Republican leader Steve Scalise where discussions focused on India-US ties in several sectors.

Kwatra said that Scalise conveyed warm wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Sharing the details on X, he said, "Had the honor of meeting Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise today, who conveyed warm wishes for PM Modi's birthday. We discussed the many positive developments in the India-US ties in economic, defense, and energy sectors, further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership."

On the same day, September 19, Kwatra also delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025. Speaking on the subject The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India, he outlined India's progress and the scope for deeper cooperation with the US.

Writing on X, he said, "Delivered a keynote address at the Quantum World Congress 2025 on the subject - The Quantum Frontier: A perspective from India. Shared my views about India's Quantum journey and the immense potential for India US cooperation in this domain."

A day earlier, on September 18, Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of War for Policy, hosted Kwatra at the Pentagon. Colby described the engagement as a "valuable" discussion.

In a post on X, Colby said, "I was very pleased to host Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India."

Responding to the meeting, Kwatra added on X, "A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership."

