Indian envoy meets Republican Majority leader, discusses ‘positive developments’ in ties

Washington, Sep 19 Continuing his series of engagements with key stakeholders in the United States, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra met with Republican Party's Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Steve Scalise, in Washington on Friday.

The Ambassador posted on X: “Had the honour of meeting Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise today, who conveyed warm wishes for PM Modi’s birthday. We discussed the many positive developments in ties in economic, defence, and energy sectors, further strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.”

On Thursday, the Indian Ambassador held a meeting with the Chairman of House Select Committee on China, John Moolenaar and discussed the significance of the India-US relationship.

According to a statement issued by the Select Committee, they spoke about regional security, manufacturing, trade and efforts to “shift critical manufacturing from China to India.”

Moolenaar termed India as an “essential partner for global security” which has experienced the Chinese Communist party’s “aggression first-hand”.

“India is the world’s largest democracy and an essential partner for global stability. It has experienced CCP aggression first-hand and is a major US security partner with an increasingly close defense industrial relationship that helps protect the American people,” he added.

Moolenaar also called New Delhi a global leader in “countering malign CCP-directed technology and social media companies”

“It [India] recognises that it cannot be a free and secure nation if it allows the CCP to manipulate and control information to its people. Today’s meeting with Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed the US-India strategic partnership and I am hopeful our two countries will continue to build an even stronger friendship grounded in common values," Moolenaar said.

Earlier this week, Kwatra also met a senior Pentagon official in the Trump administration, the Undersecretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby.

“A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership,” Kwatra wrote on X.

Colby also posted about the meeting, calling it a “valuable discussion.”

“I was very pleased to host Ambassador Kwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion, We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India,” he wrote on X.

The Ambassador’s engagements follows the resumption of bilateral trade negotiations and easing of tensions since US President Donald Trump’s birthday phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi early this week.

On Thursday, during his State Visit to the United Kingdom, Trump recalled his discussions with PM Modi.

“I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India. The other day, wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship. He put out a beautiful statement too,” he stated.

