Indian envoy meets US House Speaker, discusses counterterrorism and trade cooperation

Washington, Jan 8 India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill to discuss the India-US relationship, counterterrorism cooperation, and key areas of bilateral partnership.

Kwatra said he was “honoured to meet Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill today.” He said he expressed “deep appreciation for his support for strengthening the India-US bilateral relationship.”

The ambassador thanked the Speaker for US support on security issues. Kwatra said he thanked Johnson “for his solidarity with India’s counterterrorism efforts following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025.”

Kwatra said he briefed the Speaker on the broad scope of India-US cooperation. He said the discussion covered “key areas of our partnership, including defence & security, oil and gas trade, technology, including AI.”

He also said he briefed Johnson on India’s trade priorities. Kwatra said India is working toward “a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal” with the United States.

Defence and security cooperation have become central to India-US ties. The two countries have expanded military exercises and increased defence trade in recent years.

Energy cooperation has grown. The United States is now a major supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas to India.

Technology cooperation is another focus area. Both countries have highlighted collaboration in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence.

Kwatra’s meeting with the House Speaker reflects India’s continued outreach to US congressional leaders. Congress plays a key role in shaping US policy on defence, trade, and foreign relations.

India has sought strong bipartisan support in Washington. New Delhi views engagement with Congress as critical to sustaining long-term cooperation.

India and the United States describe their relationship as a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The partnership includes regular high-level contacts and institutional dialogues.

