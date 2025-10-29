Indian envoy meets US Senator, appreciates support for Indo-US counter-terrorism efforts

Washington, Oct 29 India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Senator Jacky Rosen, lauding her consistent support for enhancing India-US counter-terrorism cooperation and for addressing challenges to regional peace and security, including cross-border terrorism.

He also briefed the Senator on the ongoing India-US trade engagement and the growing bilateral hydrocarbons partnership.

“Had an engaging conversation with Senator Jacky Rosen, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Near East, Central, South Asia and Counter-terrorism Sub-committee. Briefed her on our current trade engagement and increasing bilateral trade in hydrocarbons. We also exchanged perspectives on societal applications of developments in Artificial Intelligence and scope of cooperation between India and the US in this domain,” Kwatra posted on X on Wednesday.

“Appreciate her steadfast support for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation between our countries in dealing with challenges confronting regional peace and security, including cross-border terrorism in the region,” the post added.

Kwatra also interacted with Ambassador Stuart E. Jones, President of the Middle East Institute, sharing perspectives on recent geopolitical developments in the West Asia region.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Ambassador held a productive meeting with US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Ranking Member, Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Both sides discussed efforts to arrive at a mutually-beneficial trade arrangement, India’s energy security and increasing oil and gas trade with the US, as well as shared geopolitical challenges in the region.

Kwatra also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through constructive dialogue and diplomacy.

Last week, the Indian Ambassador also met US Senator Bill Hagerty as both discussed various facets of bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on mutually beneficial trade deals, increasing bilateral hydrocarbons trade and working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It was an honour to welcome and host Senator Hagerty and Madam Hagerty at our residence. Deeply appreciate and value Senator’s strong support to the India-U.S ties. Discussed various facets of our bilateral partnership, including continuing ongoing talks on a mutually beneficial trade deal, increasing bilateral hydrocarbons trade and working together to address shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kwatra posted on X.

