Indian envoy Nagma Mallick appreciates Urakawa Mayor's support for Indian community

Tokyo, Dec 19 India's Ambassador-designate to Japan Nagma M Mallick on Friday met Urakawa Mayor Hiraku Ikeda and appreciated his support for the Indian community in the town.

"Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick received Mayor of Urakawa town, H.E. Mr. Hiraku Ikeda. She appreciated the support the town, led by the Hon’ble Mayor, extends to the Indian community in Urakawa," Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On Thursday, Nagma M Mallick called on Japan's Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy KIUCHI Minoru and discussed various aspects of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between two nations.

"Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick called on H. E. Mr. KIUCHI Minoru, Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy and discussed various aspects of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X.

Nagma M Mallick held a meeting with Japan's House of Representatives Member and Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Following the meeting, Indian Embassy in Japan in a post on X wrote, "Ambassador-designate Ms. Nagma M. Mallick met H. E. Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura, Hon’ble Member of the House of Representatives of Japan and Chairman of Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

On Monday, Nagma Mohamed Mallick held a meeting with the Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Describing his meeting with Takaichi "productive", PM Modi noted that a "strong India-Japan" partnership is vital for a better planet. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and PM Takaichi after the latter assumed office as Japan's PM.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi posted on X.

On October 27, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, as both discussed expanding bilateral ties and agreed to work closely to implement the joint vision for the next decade of India-Japan cooperation.

