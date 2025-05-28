Indian Envoy Prabhat Kumar briefs Sule-led delegation on India-South Africa relations

Johannesburg (South Africa) [India], May 28 : The High Commissioner of India in South Africa, Prabhat Kumar, briefed the Group 7 all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on various aspects of India-South Africa relations and various engagements in Johannesburg.

"High Commissioner Shri Prabhat Kumar briefs the Hon'ble MP on various aspects of India-South Africa relations and various engagements," India's High Commission in South Africa wrote in a post on X.

High Commissioner Shri Prabhat Kumar briefs the Hon'ble MPs on various aspects of India-South Africa relations and various engagements.

The all-party delegation received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at their hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday (local time).

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" echoed through the premises as members of the diaspora gathered to greet the Group 7 delegation with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Earlier, after concluding their visit to Qatar, the all-party delegation departed from Doha to Johannesburg as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pak-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people in the name of religion.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In Doha, the delegation members held fruitful interactions with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council and the Government of Qatar, members of the media, academia, and think tanks, as well as the Indian community in Qatar, as the Embassy of India in Qatar said in a statement.

As per the press statement, the all-party delegation met Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs; Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti; and several other Qatari dignitaries.

