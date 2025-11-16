Indian Envoy receives Portugal President at Diplomatic Bazaar 2025 exhibition

Lisbon [Portugal], November 16 : Indian Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, received Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Republic, at the Indian exhibition as part of the Diplomatic Bazaar 2025.

Kundal lauded the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Ambassador Puneet Roy Kundal received H.E. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Republic, at the Indian exhibition that highlights the rich cultural heritage of India, as part of the Diplomatic Bazaar 2025. The partnership between India and Portugal continues to strengthen as both countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations."

On November 5, India and Portugal held the fifth Foreign Office Consultations, discussing cooperation across a range of areas, including defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, and education.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs release on Wednesday, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political relations, trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties, and people-to-people connections.

Both sides reviewed the current status of the bilateral agreements under negotiation and agreed to expedite these discussions to facilitate their early conclusion.

The two sides also discussed India-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue the existing close cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the UN.

During the visit, Secretary (West) also called on Ana Isabel Xavier, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The release stated that India and Portugal enjoy close historical relations, which are now developing into a forward-looking, multifaceted, and mutually beneficial partnership.

This year, both countries are celebrating 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the activities undertaken to commemorate this year, which has seen high-level visits from both sides, including visits to Portugal by the President of India, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Finance Minister of India.

