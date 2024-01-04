Indian envoy, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 4 : India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Thursday held a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and discussed ways and means to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

In a post shared on X, Santosh Jha stated, "Pleased to have received the newly appointed High Commissioner of #India to #SriLanka Santosh Jha this morning. Recalling deep-rooted civilizational links between #SriLanka & #India, we discussed ways & means to further enhance our bilateral cooperation during his tenure."

On December 29, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics related to the "multidimensional relationship" between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Jha had stated, "High Commissioner called on H.E PM @DCRGunawardena today. They discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the multidimensional relationship. Emphasized that centuries-old linkages in #Buddhism is central to the abiding connect between the people of the two countries."

On December 22, the Indian envoy to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, presented credentials to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said. He assumed the charge of the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka on December 22.

Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said, "Assuming charge!! Amb @santjha presented credentials to President H.E @RW_UNP today morning and took charge as High Commissioner of #India to #SriLanka."

Earlier in September, Santosh Jha was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to MEA, Santosh Jha is an IFS officer of batch 1993 and previously served as ambassador of India to Belgium.

India and Sri Lanka have a legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic interaction. The relationship between the two countries is more than 2500 years old, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Trade and investment between the two nations have witnessed a rise and there is cooperation in development, education, culture and defence sectors. The two nations share a broad understanding on major issues of international interest.

