Indian envoy stresses IMEC’s role in global connectivity at Cyprus Forum 2025

Nicosia, Oct 4 At Cyprus Forum 2025 held in Nicosia, Indian High Commissioner to the Mediterranean nation, Manish, highlighted the profound implications of India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor on international connectivity, trade, and sustainable development.

“High Commissioner Manish participated as a distinguished panelist at the Cyprus Forum 2025, contributing to discussion on The Eastern Mediterranean strategic significance to European and global processes. In his remarks he touched upon the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and its far-reaching implications for global connectivity, trade, and sustainable growth,” Indian High Commission in Nicosia posted on X on Saturday.

Addressing the event, the Indian High Commissioner underscored India’s vision of IMEEC as a transformational connectivity initiative – reducing logistics costs, cutting transport times, and creating new trade pathways linking Asia, the Gulf, and Europe. He also emphasised Cyprus’s strategic role as India’s natural gateway into Europe and opportunities for Cyprus–India cooperation in shipping, renewable energy (including green hydrogen), digital trade facilitation, financial services, and education.

Additionally, the High Commissioner underlined the shared commitment of India and Cyprus to sustainable development and rules-based international cooperation, which aligns with IMEC's emphasis on green energy, digital integration, and transparent, inclusive growth.

Earlier in June, during his visit to Cyprus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, exploring avenues to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, security, and technology.

Both leaders underscored the significance of the IMEC as a transformative, multi-nodal initiative that fosters peace, economic integration, and sustainable development. Viewing IMEC as a catalyst for constructive regional cooperation, they reiterated their shared commitment to promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East and emphasised the importance of fostering deeper engagement and corridors of interconnection from the Indian peninsula through the wider Middle East to Europe.

While recognising Cyprus’ role as a gateway into Europe and, in this context, its prospect to serve as a regional hub for transshipment, storage, distribution, and logistics, they welcomed the prospect of Indian shipping companies establishing a presence in Cyprus, encouraging the advancement of maritime cooperation through joint ventures involving Cyprus-based and Indian maritime service providers as a means of further strengthening economic and logistical ties.

